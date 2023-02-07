Record-breaking 2022 for North Korea crypto theft - UN report
A UN Security Council report on Monday claimed that North Korea has used sophisticated cyber techniques to steal potentially valuable information
North Korea stole more cryptocurrency assets in 2022 than in any other year and targeted the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies, according to a currently confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×