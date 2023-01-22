Recovering from COVID-19 not enough, new WHO study talks of ‘hybrid immunity'2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Experts say that 'immunity' achieved from the combined impact of vaccination and infection provides better protection against severe disease and hospitalisaton from COVID-19.
With the COVID-19 pandemic now moving into its fourth year, more than 668 million cases across the world have made it into official records. But as nations across the globe continue to report fresh cases, researchers have begun talking about “hybrid immunity". Experts say that 'immunity' achieved from the combined impact of vaccination and infection provides better protection against severe disease and hospitalisaton from COVID-19.
