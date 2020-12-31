Recovering global leadership is crucial

Looking toward 2021, it is already clear that the shape and pace of a global recovery will depend on several related factors. But the most important is global leadership. The international community needs to agree on a common platform for driving a recovery that is consistent with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yet, whereas G20 leaders came together in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis to save the world economy from a deeper collapse, we are now facing an unprecedented lack of global leadership. The US and China are locked in a conflict over trade, 5G technology, and other geopolitical issues, and multilateral systems and processes have been sidelined in the name of national sovereignty. In the absence of global leadership, each country is left to focus on what it can do domestically to avoid the worst-case scenario of a protracted pandemic while maintaining progress toward the SDGs. For example, Indonesia’s social protection programmes and policies in support of small businesses include special carve-outs for women beneficiaries. This approach not only improves financial inclusion for women, but also advances other development goals, because women tend to allocate more resource to children.