Recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle can cost New Zealand ‘billions’
Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday, with authorities beginning to assess the impact of floods, landslides, and high winds.
New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Monday pledged NZ$300 million ($187 million) for recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle which has claimed 11 lives so far after a devastating flash flood and high winds lashed the North Island last week, according to AFP news.
