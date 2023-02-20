New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Monday pledged NZ$300 million ($187 million) for recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle which has claimed 11 lives so far after a devastating flash flood and high winds lashed the North Island last week, according to AFP news.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said, “Our thoughts remain with families and communities grieving loved ones during such a difficult time."

He has also warned that the final death toll could rise, but the number of people who police were still looking to contact had fallen to about 2,300. The full extent of the cyclone's destruction is becoming clearer, as highways, power and telecommunications are re-established.

The raging torrent of floodwater the cyclone unleashed swept away or badly damaged homes, businesses, bridges and roads across New Zealand.

Robertson warned the money pledged so far will only "scratch the surface" of the final figure needed, which he predicts will cost taxpayers "billions of dollars."

"We have a long job ahead of us to rebuild after this disaster," warned Robertson who Hipkins has also made cyclone recovery minister, "but we have the resources and the will to do it."

Emergency authorities and military on Saturday dropped critical supplies via helicopter to communities stranded since cyclone Gabrielle, which washed away farms, bridges, and livestock and inundated homes.

Around 62,000 households were without power nationwide on Saturday. Of those, almost 40,000 were in Hawke's Bay, out of a population of about 170,000.

After spending the weekend visiting hard-hit communities, Hipkins said the national state of emergency declared last week has been extended by another seven days.

"While some areas are starting to work on recovery, others are still very much in the emergency response phase," he added.

Police have sent an extra 100 officers to Hawke's Bay and nearby Tairawhiti, including to isolated areas, and the New Zealand Herald reported roadblocks around a rural Hawke’s Bay village to deter looters.

The cyclone moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday, with authorities beginning to assess the impact of floods, landslides, and high winds.

(With AFP inputs)