Home >News >World >'Red light, Green light': Squid Game doll at Seoul park draws fans. See pics

'Red light, Green light': Squid Game doll at Seoul park draws fans. See pics

Visitors gather in front of a model of the doll named 'Younghee', featured in the Netflix series Squid Game
1 min read . 04:24 PM IST Reuters

Visitors to the park on Tuesday played the Korean traditional game 'mugunghwa ggoti pieotseubnida’ to music, meaning mugunghwa (flower) has bloomed, equivalent to the 'Red Light, Green Light' game in the show

An imitation of a giant doll featuring in South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game' was launched this week at a Seoul park, giving fans and curious onlookers a chance to experience a bit of what it feels like being on Netflix’s mega hit show.

Younghee, a four-metre-tall doll dressed in orange and yellow, was set up at the Seoul Olympic Park on Monday, Netflix’s representative told Reuters.

View Full Image
Visitors take photos near a model of the doll named 'Younghee' at the Olympic park in Seoul
Click on the image to enlarge
Visitors to the park on Tuesday played the Korean traditional game 'mugunghwa ggoti pieotseubnida’ to music, meaning mugunghwa (flower) has bloomed, equivalent to the 'Red Light, Green Light' game in the show.

“I really wanted to know how it feels to be in the game. It's like we are on the game, hearing the music and seeing this doll," Seoul resident from the Philippines, Sung Hye-jin, said, standing in front of the doll.

View Full Image
A girl wearing a costume of the Netflix series 'Squid Game' in front of a giant doll named 'Younghee' from the series 
Click on the image to enlarge
From toddlers to adults to even dogs, some park visitors were seen wearing green tracksuits with number tag ‘456’, similar to the outfits of show's main character.

"I really enjoyed the show, so came here wearing this costume for Halloween," said South Korean resident Ko Dae-hwan, dressed in green.

View Full Image
A couple takes a selfie with a giant doll named 'Younghee' from Netflix series Squid Game
Click on the image to enlarge
'Squid Game' has been watched by 142 million households since its September 17 debut, helping Netflix add 4.38 million new subscribers.

The doll is planned to be displayed at the park until Nov. 21, according to a park official.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

