Red Sea Attacks: US conducts sixth strike against Houthis, Biden admits no result yet & more. Top 10 Updates
President Joe Biden acknowledged that previous bombardments of Houthi sites have not yet halted attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, causing disruptions to global shipping. He added that US strikes will continue
The United States on January 19 carried out its sixth strike on Houthi rebel sites in Yemen via fighter jets, targeting anti-ship missile launchers set for deployment, AP reported. Notably, these strikes have not yet prevented Houthi attacks on ships in the southern Red Sea or Gulf of Aden, which continue to occur almost daily.