The United States-backed coalition including the United Kingdom launched heavy airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday, targeting Houthi rebels. The Yemen authorities have now vowed vendetta, saying "America and Britain will have to prepare to pay a heavy price".

The attack by the US and UK on Yemen comes weeks after the Houthi rebels allegedly unleashed disruptive attacks on the Red Sea hurting commercial shipping on the trade route. According to reports, the airstrikes by the US and UK on Yemen targeted an airbase, airports, and a military camp.

Here are the top 10 things you need to know: 1. US and UK Launch Strikes in Red Sea Region: The United States conducted an additional strike against Houthi forces in Yemen on Friday. The strike targeted a radar site, following numerous strikes on facilities controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi group. On Thursday, US and British warplanes, ships, and submarines launched missiles at Houthi-controlled targets across Yemen.

2. Joe Biden warns of more strikes: US President Joe Biden warns of additional strikes if Houthi attacks on merchant and military vessels persist. President Biden, who delisted the Houthis as a "foreign terrorist organization" in 2021, described them as terrorists in response to reporters. "We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior," Biden told reporters.

3. Military bases targetted: Witnesses reported explosions at military bases in Sanaa, Taiz, Hodeidah, and the coastal Hajjah governorate. The strikes aimed to disrupt the Houthis' ability to store, launch, and guide missiles or drones, reducing their capacity for fresh attacks. The US military claimed to hit 60 targets in 28 sites during the assault.

4. Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacks: The Houthis, in control of most of Yemen for nearly a decade, pledged to continue attacks on regional shipping. Drone footage on Houthi TV showed crowds in Sanaa denouncing the U.S. and Israel. The Houthis' military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a recorded address that the U.S. strikes would "not go unanswered or unpunished."

5. International Response: The UN Security Council saw the US defending the strikes, while Russia accused the US and UK of triggering regional conflict. Iran also condemned the strikes, urging the White House to cease military cooperation with Israel to restore regional security.

6. Support for US actions: The Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain provided support, while Germany, Denmark, New Zealand, and South Korea backed the attacks. Italy, Spain, and France refrained from participation, fearing escalation.

7. Oil prices rising: Rising oil prices were observed due to concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East. Commercial ship-tracking data revealed disruptions, with at least nine oil tankers altering their routes in the Red Sea.

8. Potential for wider conflict: The situation raised concerns about a wider conflict, with some major US allies supporting the strikes and others opting for logistical and intelligence support. Houthi attacks forced commercial ships to take longer routes, raising fears of inflation and supply chain disruption, leading to increased container shipping rates on global routes.

9. Spillover effect from Israel-Hamas war: The Red Sea crisis is linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and Houthis rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea since November, citing retaliation for Israel's actions in Gaza. The assaults have compelled commercial ships to take a longer and more expensive route around Africa, sparking concerns of potential inflation and disruptions in the supply chain. This week, container shipping rates for key global routes have significantly increased. Data tracking commercial ships reveals that at least nine oil tankers have stopped or changed course in the Red Sea.

10. Threefold increase in transportation expenses: The Red Sea has witnessed a surge in attacks on merchant vessels, resulting in a threefold increase in transportation expenses, said Raajesh Bhojwani, CEO of RBB Ship Chartering. He noted that cargo companies are now routing through the Cape of Good Hope instead of the Suez Canal, adding that insurance companies have also sharply increased premiums x100 for ships navigating the Red Sea. Some insurers have even discontinued providing coverage. The decision to use the Cape of Good Hope route extends journey times by 8-10 days, leading to increased fuel consumption.

