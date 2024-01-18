US President Joe Biden re-designating Houthis as ‘terrorist’ deepens Yemen’s humanitarian crisis?
Joe Biden-led United States on Wednesday launched a round of strikes at 14 Houthi targets in Yemen overnight as the militant group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea continue. The Houthi rebels from Yemen has vowed to disrupt shipping activities in the Red Sea, unless Israel stops bombarding Gaza, which has been continuing for nearly four months now.