Red Sea crisis: UK oil tanker catches fire with 22 Indians onboard after Houthi missile attack; Indian Navy responds
INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer, deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from MV Merlin Luanda on the night of 26 January. The MV has 22 Indian and 01 Bangladeshi crew onboard, said Indian Navy
Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam responded to a distress call from a British oil tanker in the Red Sea. The UK merchant vessel, MV Merlin Luanda, caught fire following an alleged Houthi attack off the Yemen coast in the Gulf Of Aden. According to Indian Navy, the oil tanker has 22 Indian, and 1 Bangladeshi crew onboard.
The US military said earlier that a US Navy ship and other vessels were providing assistance after the Marlin Luanda was hit by a Houthi anti-ship missile.
The Marshall Islands-flagged Marlin Luanda issued a distress call and reported damage, US Central Command said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The USS Carney and other coalition ships were providing assistance to the tanker, it said.
About eight hours later, the US military destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Red Sea and ready to launch, Central Command said.
The Houthi's Al-Masira television said on Saturday that the United States and Britain launched two airstrikes that targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal.
It was not clear if this was the strike referred to by Central Command, and the US Fifth Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(With agency inputs)
