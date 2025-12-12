Reddit files legal challenge to Australia social media ban, says ‘infringes freedom of political communication’

Reddit filed a legal challenge on Friday against Australia's social media ban on under-16s, days after the landmark laws came into effect, as reported by AFP.

This week, Australia became the first to ban underage users from a raft of popular apps and websites -- Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X among them. Under the law, tech firms that fail to remove Australian-based users under 16 risk fines of up to A$49.5 million (approximately US$33 million).

The court filings by US-based Reddit, a discussion forum site made up of thousands of sprawling niche communities, challenge the general validity of the law, arguing that it should be exempt from the government's list of banned platforms because it is "not an age-restricted" app, AFP reported.

It added that the law “infringes the implied freedom of political communication”, and called for it to be reviewed by Australia's High Court, as reported by AFP.

A Reddit spokesperson said the government had not been consistent in selecting which platforms should be banned, with some apps with large under-16 user groups exempt, according to an AFP report.

Platforms such as Roblox, Pinterest and WhatsApp are currently excluded from the law, though the government has emphasised that this list is still being reviewed.

The spokesperson also said that Reddit was an online discussion forum aimed at adults, rather than driven by algorithms and social engagement.

There were serious privacy concerns associated with how platforms needed to verify users' ages and the collection of personal data, which increased the risk of leaks or hacks, the spokesperson added.

Before the ban was enacted on December 10, Reddit previously said it would comply with the Australian government's legislation, but warned it was “legally erroneous”.

An Australian government spokesperson said authorities were “ on the side of Australian parents and kids, not platforms”.

"We will stand firm to protect young Australians from experiencing harm on social media."

Closely watched Reddit's case is separate from one filed by an internet rights group last month, which is also seeking to overturn the laws on the grounds they are an "unfair" assault on freedom of speech.

Australia’s social media ban is drawing intense attention from those concerned about the harms of online platforms, while countries like New Zealand and Malaysia are considering similar rules.

The Australian government acknowledges the policy will be imperfect at first, and that resourceful teenagers will inevitably find ways around it.

Still, officials argue that courageousaction is necessary to safeguard children from “predatory algorithms” that flood their screens with bullying, sexual content, and violence.