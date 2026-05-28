Reddit outage? Hundreds report login and access issues as users face disruptions worldwide

Social media platform Reddit experienced a temporary disruption on Thursday, with outage-tracking platforms recording a sharp spike in user complaints across multiple regions, including the United States and India.

According to Downdetector, which aggregates real-time outage signals from user reports and system indicators, complaints about Reddit began rising rapidly during the reporting window, suggesting issues affecting both the mobile app and the desktop website. The most commonly reported problems included failed feed loading, inaccessible subreddits and comment sections not refreshing properly.

The Downdetector heatmap indicated higher concentrations of reports in parts of the United States, including California, Texas, New York and Illinois. In India, clusters of outage reports were visible from major tech and urban hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

The platform’s data indicated that the disruption was not confined to a single region but spread across multiple global user bases.

Users posting on other social platforms also described symptoms consistent with partial service degradation, including blank home feeds, slow loading times and error messages when attempting to open posts or comment threads. Some users said the app appeared to function intermittently, suggesting a non-uniform or rolling service issue rather than a complete shutdown.

Website monitoring service Downdetector also recorded elevated incident activity during the same timeframe, flagging potential issues affecting Reddit’s core services, including web access, mobile applications and API endpoints.

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Reddit’s official status page did not immediately confirm a full-scale outage at the time of reporting, though the platform has acknowledged service instability in past incidents involving degraded performance and delayed content loading.

Reddit has faced repeated disruptions in recent weeks Earlier this month, Reddit users worldwide experienced similar issues, including comment-loading failures and feed disruptions, after the company reported “elevated error rates” affecting parts of its infrastructure. During that incident, outage tracking platforms recorded thousands of simultaneous complaints, indicating widespread but partial service degradation.

Outage monitoring services like Downdetector rely on aggregated user-submitted reports combined with signal anomalies, meaning spikes in data indicate perceived disruptions rather than independently verified system-wide failures. However, such spikes are widely used as early indicators of platform instability when they occur simultaneously across regions.

As of the latest updates, some users reported that Reddit services were gradually returning to normal, while others continued to experience intermittent loading issues.

Reddit had released no detailed technical explanation or official root-cause disclosure at the time of writing.

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What's changing on Reddit? Reddit is introducing new measures to combat AI-generated “slop” and help users know whether they are interacting with a real person or a machine. In a blog post, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said the platform wants to preserve authentic human conversations as AI-generated content becomes more common online.

“The internet feels different lately. It’s getting harder to tell who or what you’re interacting with,” Huffman wrote, adding that Reddit’s purpose is “for people to talk to people.”