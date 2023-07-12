Reddit triumphs as WallStreetBets founder's lawsuit crumbles

Reddit triumphs as WallStreetBets founder's lawsuit crumbles1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:43 AM IST
US judge dismisses lawsuit filed by WallStreetBets founder against Reddit. Founder accused Reddit of unjustly banning him and infringing on his trademark rights. Judge rejected his claims and dismissed the lawsuit.
On Tuesday, a US judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the founder of WallStreetBets, the online community that popularized "meme" stocks, against Reddit.
