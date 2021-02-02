Reddit users fuel rally in silver

Silver prices shot up to their highest level in almost eight years Monday after Reddit traders turned their sights on the volatile precious metal, having prompted wild swings in GameStop Corp. shares last week.

Most actively traded silver futures jumped more than 10% to $29.63 a troy ounce, their highest level since February 2013, outpacing a modest 0.9% rise in the price of gold. The surge put silver on track for one of its biggest one-day advances of the past decade and compounded the precious metal’s climb of more than 5% last week.

Shares of precious-metal miners that stand to profit from higher silver prices surged. Fresnillo PLC, listed in London and with mines dotted around Mexico, gained 12%. Canadian miner First Majestic Silver Corp. jumped 24% and Pan American Silver Corp. rose 16%. Platinum futures prices jumped 4.7% to $1,129.50 a troy ounce.

The leap in silver prices is the latest in a series of big market moves sparked by day traders swapping tips and banter on online forums like Reddit.

Silver first began to rally late last week after users on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum posted about executing a short squeeze similar to ones credited with fueling recent gains in other stocks popular on the internet. Outsize attention from day traders has powered significant gains in stocks such as GameStop, a struggling videogame retailer, captivating Wall Street as individual investors take on professional traders and investors who are betting on prices falling.

“Mall retailer? Small potatoes. Global silver market? The greatest short squeeze in history," wrote one user on WallStreetBets.

Several Reddit users pushed back against reports that they were behind the price rise. “DON’T BUY SILVER. IT’S A DISTRACTION. HOLD GME," one wrote, referring to GameStop’s stock-market ticker.

Thinly traded silver has a long history of extreme price moves and Monday’s rally led traders to ask whether individual traders are a big enough force to push prices higher still.

“I think they can cause very significant disruption because silver is a market with a history of very, very high volatility," said Tai Wong, head of metal derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “But can they replicate a GameStop? Unlikely."

The move into silver marks the biggest target yet for Reddit traders. Even after the run-up in its share price, GameStop has a market capitalization of under $23 billion.

Depositories at CME Group’s Comex—the biggest marketplace for silver futures—are brimming with almost 400 million troy ounces of silver, valued at around $12 billion at Monday’s prices. Vaults in London housed a further 1.1 billion troy ounces—valued at $32 billion at today’s prices—as of November, according to the London Bullion Market Association.

Monday’s leg higher in silver prices followed a rush to buy the physical metal—used in electronics, jewelry and photography—by individual investors over the weekend. Retail silver marketplaces including Money Metals and APMEX Inc., among others, had notices on their websites Sunday saying they were unable to process new orders until global markets opened because of unprecedented demand for the metal.

“Precious metals have never seen such a sudden surge in new interest," said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. Over the weekend, openings of new accounts at the online marketplace for gold and silver rose to almost four times the daily average from 2020, itself a record year since BullionVault went live in 2005, he said.

As with shares of GameStop, silver’s surging price left traders searching for explanations, since it had no apparent grounding in the supply and demand of the metal. Traders and analysts say there is more than enough silver to meet demand, particularly if owners of jewelry and other silver items cash in on higher prices, boosting scrap supplies.

“This is just a speculative boom," said Georgette Boele, senior precious-metals strategist at ABN Amro Bank. “I don’t think it has anything to do with fundamentals."

Silver may struggle to hold on to its gains, analysts said.

In GameStop’s case, hedge funds that had shorted the stock were forced to buy the retailer’s shares when individual investors drove the price higher to avoid bigger losses, propelling the stock further up.

In contrast, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show that hedge funds and other investors have a net long position in silver futures. That suggests they are positioned to benefit from a rise in prices.

Two other kinds of players in the silver market—producers and merchants, such as miners, and swap dealers, which are mainly banks—do have a net short position in silver futures. However, miners and bullion banks typically also own physical silver, an offsetting long position that would act as a hedge against any losses, according to traders and analysts.

Attention from day traders is the latest driver for silver prices, which have traded in a range since notching a record performance in 2020, finishing the year up 47%. Silver benefited from a booming rally in precious metals that sent prices on everything from gold to palladium to record highs. Investors tend to buy precious metals such as silver when they are nervous about holding riskier assets such as stocks or corporate bonds.

Silver exchange-traded funds, a popular way for individual investors to bet on the price of the metal, also jumped before the opening bell. The iShares Silver Trust, which pulled in nearly $870 million on Friday, its biggest one-day inflow ever, advanced 9%.

Both ETFs have been widely discussed on Reddit. Some users argued that buying shares in ETFs backed by physical metal holdings will further drive up silver prices, because such funds buy silver when they receive new investments.

—Will Horner contributed to this article.

