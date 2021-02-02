Reddit users fuel rally in silver

Most actively traded silver futures jumped more than 10% to $29.63 a troy ounce, their highest level since February 2013, outpacing a modest 0.9% rise in the price of gold. The surge put silver on track for one of its biggest one-day advances of the past decade and compounded the precious metal’s climb of more than 5% last week.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in