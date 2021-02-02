Reddit users fuel rally in silver

Reddit users fuel rally in silver5 min read . 01:32 AM IST
Silver prices shot up to their highest level in almost eight years Monday after Reddit traders turned their sights on the volatile precious metal, having prompted wild swings in GameStop Corp. shares last week.
Most actively traded silver futures jumped more than 10% to $29.63 a troy ounce, their highest level since February 2013, outpacing a modest 0.9% rise in the price of gold. The surge put silver on track for one of its biggest one-day advances of the past decade and compounded the precious metal’s climb of more than 5% last week.
