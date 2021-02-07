Reddit’s populist stock movement was 15 years in the making

But the victims extend beyond hedge funds and stock-trading apps like Robinhood Markets Inc., which scurried for emergency capital to cover volatility risks. U.S. regulators are examining social media posts for clues of possible fraudulent activity behind the trades. Now, as trendy stocks come crashing down, those who bought high aren’t laughing as hard as before. “I’ve been looking at my phone nonstop for the past week, and it has worn me down," said Scott Smith, a Reddit user who lost about $1,300 trading GameStop shares. “I’m going to take a long break and focus on my student loans before I think about stocks again."