Reddit's WallStreetBets founder sells life story to RatPac Entertainment
A film will come out first; ‘Maybe I’ll get to go on the red carpet,’ says Jaime Rogozinski
An internet misanthrope launches a message board for amateur stock pickers, gets kicked off and then watches from afar as this rogue community brings Wall Street to its knees.
That is the hot pitch that turned Jaime Rogozinski into the man every producer in Hollywood wanted to do business with. Earlier this week, the founder of Reddit’s WallStreetBets sold the rights to his life story to RatPac Entertainment, a production company known for backing hits like “Wonder Woman."
