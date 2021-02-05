Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Reddit’s WallStreetBets founder sells life story to RatPac Entertainment
Photo: Reuters

Reddit’s WallStreetBets founder sells life story to RatPac Entertainment

5 min read . 12:47 AM IST Erich Schwartzel , Akane Otani , The Wall Street Journal

A film will come out first; ‘Maybe I’ll get to go on the red carpet,’ says Jaime Rogozinski

An internet misanthrope launches a message board for amateur stock pickers, gets kicked off and then watches from afar as this rogue community brings Wall Street to its knees.

That is the hot pitch that turned Jaime Rogozinski into the man every producer in Hollywood wanted to do business with. Earlier this week, the founder of Reddit’s WallStreetBets sold the rights to his life story to RatPac Entertainment, a production company known for backing hits like “Wonder Woman."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

1 min read . 12:43 AM IST

Who could receive a third stimulus check?

3 min read . 12:34 AM IST

'Toolkit' matter shows foreign elements conspiring to defame India: Javadekar

1 min read . 04 Feb 2021

Navalny urges supporters to free Russia from 'thieves in power'

1 min read . 04 Feb 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.