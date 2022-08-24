Referring to Pakistan, Rajnath Singh calls terrorism ‘crime against humanity’

To reaffirm India's stance on terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called out for a united action against any form of terrorism at an SCO meet in Tashkent on Tuesday. He stated that any form of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, is a "crime against humanity" and the menace must be dealt with unitedly, in an oblique reference to Pakistan's support of terrorist activities against India.

