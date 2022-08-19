How many minutes should you exercise to stay healthy? Here's what experts say

According to the study, conducted by the American Heart Association’s scientific journal, those working out two to four times over the minimum amount of exercise, had lower cardiovascular disease death risk.
Consistent exercise or regular exercise is good for health and a new study revealed those practicing it on everyday basis have a lower risk of premature mortality.
According to the study, conducted by the American Heart Association’s scientific journal, people who went above and beyond the minimum guidelines for moderate or vigorous physical activity had a lower risk of premature mortality, reported Huffington Post on 19 August.
The study was conducted on 1,16,221 adults.
The study noted that the US Department of Health and Human Services’ current physical activity guidelines recommend that each week adults get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous physical activity.
Moderate physical activity can be defined as walking, weightlifting and doing lower-intensity exercise, while running, bicycling and swimming comes under vigorous physical activity.
The study reported that those working out two to four times over the minimum amount of exercise, had lower cardiovascular disease death risk.
"Participants had “26% to 31% lower all-cause mortality, 28% to 38% lower cardiovascular mortality, and 25% to 27% lower non-cardiovascular mortality," the study says on people working out two to four times above the moderate physical activity recommendations.
Also, those working out two to four times above the vigorous physical activity recommendations were found to have 21% to 23% lower all-cause mortality, 27% to 33% lower cardiovascular mortality, and 19% lower non-cardiovascular mortality.
However, experts suggest intense workouts require proper preparation to make sure the body is ready. So its important to start with 10 minutes of the activity, such as brisk walking, in the middle of an easier walk.
Yale Medicine's associate professor of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine says, "Whenever you are introducing a new activity into your workout regime ... initially, start with 10 minutes of [the] activity, such as brisk walking, in the middle of an easier walk."
She adds that once the new moderate or vigorous activity is added into the routine, one can increase the duration or pace over the course of the coming weeks. Also, remaining hydrated and filled-stomach help activates the muscles that the person will be using in their chosen activity, she adds.
She recommends for increasing muscle mass, maintains bone strength and maintains balance, 'it is also very important to complement moderate intensity exercise with strength workouts ― it is generally recommended that people strength train twice per week.'
