Regulatory penalties might change Alibaba's valuation forever

As Chinese regulatory bodies investigate into alleged monopolistic practices of Jack Ma’s online financial titan Ant Group, the company's listed shares continue to slump across the markets, prompting experts to say that penalties might change Alibaba's fate forever.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares drop by 9% on Monday, the lowest since June, despite the fact the company hatched $10 billion buyback plan amidst the regulatory push to correct its business practices. A sharp sell-off over two sessions has knocked almost $116 billion off the tech giant's shares in the Hong Kong stock market.

The downward spiral intensified when Chinese regulators announced on Thursday the launch of an antitrust investigation into Alibaba and said they would summon its Ant Group affiliate to meet.

On the same day, The company's US-listed shares witnessed 13% drop, its biggest one-day drop since its inclusion into the market. The decline took Alibaba to its lowest level since July, and the stock is now down 30% from an October peak. Roughly 141 million shares exchanged hands, the most for a single session since its 2014 debut. On Thursday, Alibaba slid 8% in Hong Kong to a five-month trough.

On Saturday, the People's bank, the country's central bank, summoned Ant executives and ordered them to formulate a rectification plan and an implementation timetable of its business, including its credit, insurance and wealth management services.

Ant Group responded that it would comply with regulatory requirements and enhance risk management and control, and that a working group would be set up to make the necessary rectifications.

Experts opined that any predictions cannot be made correctly as the penalties have not been announced yet but the company's valuation might change forever, which might directly affect millions of investors across the globe.

Japan-based financial services company Nomura on Monday said Alibaba shares could trade lower in the near term due to the regulatory overhang. But pointed out that the cheaper value will be attractive for long-term investors.

The Fate of Fintech Businesses in the Future

Along with Alibaba, its three largest rivals -- Tencent Holdings Ltd., food delivery giant Meituan and JD.com Inc. -- have shed nearly $200 billion in Hong Kong over the two sessions since Thursday when regulators revealed an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Ma’s signature company. That marked the formal start of the Communist Party’s crackdown on not just Alibaba but also, potentially, the wider and increasingly influential tech sphere.

“It is very hard to predict the outcome of the Chinese government’s ongoing investigation into Alibaba and other large consumer internet platforms," Baird analyst Colin Sebastian wrote in a note. He cut his price target on Alibaba’s U.S.-listed shares to $285 from $325, citing “uncertainty around government oversight and potential for direct regulatory action in the coming year."

“The Chinese government is putting more pressure or wants to have more control on the tech firms," Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd., said by phone. “There is still very big selling pressure on firms like Alibaba, Tencent or Meituan. These companies have been growing at a pace deemed by Beijing as too fast and have scales that are too big."

It’s unclear what concessions regulators may try to wring from Alibaba. Under the existing Antitrust Law -- now undergoing revisions to include the internet industry for the first time -- Beijing can fine violators up to 10% of their revenue. In Alibaba’s case, that could mean a levy of as much as $7.8 billion.

Some analysts predict there’s a crackdown coming, but a targeted one. They point to language in the regulations that suggests a heavy focus on online commerce, from forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two" to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. The regulations specifically warn against predatory pricing -- selling below cost -- to weed out rivals.

(With inputs from agencies)





