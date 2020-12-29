Regulatory penalties might change Alibaba's valuation forever

On the same day, The company's US-listed shares witnessed 13% drop, its biggest one-day drop since its inclusion into the market. The decline took Alibaba to its lowest level since July, and the stock is now down 30% from an October peak. Roughly 141 million shares exchanged hands, the most for a single session since its 2014 debut. On Thursday, Alibaba slid 8% in Hong Kong to a five-month trough.