Reimagining the Quad as a trade alliance

Mohammad M. Rahman, Chanwahn Kim and Prabir De simulate free trade agreements where different combinations of countries around the Indian and Pacific Oceans, such as the Quad, stop imposing import duties and quotas on each other’s goods. Each combination of countries is subjected to two free trade scenarios. In one, they only scrap import duties, and in the other, they also cut trade costs by 25%, by, for example, speeding up movement of goods by reducing bureaucratic red tape at borders and ports.