Home >News >world >Reimbursement of one oximeter per family allowed under ECHS
A medical worker puts a pulse oximeter

Reimbursement of one oximeter per family allowed under ECHS

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST PTI

  • Allocation of pulse oximeter will be done per family who were enrolled under ECHS and were found to be COVID-19 positive
  • 7.42 lakh people have been infected and around 20,600 people have died due to COVID-19 in India till now.

NEW DELHI : The beneficiaries of ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) who have been tested positive for COVID-19 will be reimbursed for one pulse oximeter per family, said the Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

As measuring of oxygen saturation level is one of the most important parameters for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, the ministry said it has decided to reimburse the cost of one pulse oximeter per family among ECHS beneficiaries.

"In other words, incase there are more than one COVID-19 positive cases in a family of ECHS beneficiary, they can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter," the ministry said in a statement.

The reimbursement shall be claimed as per actual cost of pulse oximeter, subject to a ceiling of 1,200, it noted.

More than 7.42 lakh people have been infected and around 20,600 people have died due to COVID-19 in India till now.

