REITs are back in vogue as real-estate market makes a comeback

One way many investors have chosen to play the REIT market is through equity REIT exchange-traded funds like Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). The fund, which is the biggest in the sector, with $40 billion in assets, tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 index. Through July 31 its total return was 26.77% this year and 35.42% over the past 12 months.