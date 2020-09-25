Rejected a year ago, now FTSE Russell includes China in Global Bond Index

The main takeaway from FTSE Russell inclusion is that China will be thought of more as a developed market rather than an emerging one, Goldman Sachs analysts including Danny Suwanapruti wrote in a note Friday. Inflows to China sovereigns would mostly come from U.S. Treasuries, European markets and Japanese notes, the bank said. It estimated China would have the sixth-largest weighting in the government measure at 5.7% once phase-in was completed.