Relations with US in ‘lamentable state’ amid drone incident: Kremlin

Relations with US in ‘lamentable state’ amid drone incident: Kremlin2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been no high-level contact with Washington over the incident and that he had nothing to add to a statement issued by Russia's Defence Ministry.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that its relations with the United States were in a "lamentable state" and at their lowest level, after Washington accused Russia of downing one of its reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea.
