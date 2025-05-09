Release Imran Khan trends on social media as Pakistan attacks Indian cities, viral video shows protesters on streets

Amid the tensions are escalating between India and Pakistan over past two days following the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck down nine terror camps in Pakistan, people in the neighbouring country are demanding the release Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan post Indian cities were attacked.

Several people in Pakistan have taken to social media and are lambasting their army chief, General Asim Munir, for his 'selfish motto' against India.

Apart from this, protesters also hit the streets to protest against India's action on terrorist camps under 'Operation Sindoor'.

According to the social media users, the only politician who can help Pakistan at this moment of tensions is none other than Imran Khan, who was jailed for 14 years in a corruption case.

Khan was handed a three-year jail sentence over corruption allegations on 5 August 2023 and was later been sentenced to 14 years in prison over a corruption case and for leaking state secrets. He has faced charges in over 100 cases, which ranges from leaking state secrets to selling state gifts, reported BBC.

Netizens seek Imran Khan's release: One wrote, "Bring the real power and voice of Pakistan back in action. Pakistan needs Imran Khan."

Another wrote, “The need of the hour. One man. One nation. One voice. Pakistan needs #ImranKhan.”

"Drop your ego. Talk to him. Don’t release him. Bring him out to advise you on how to deal with this crisis. Because clearly you don’t have the courage to make the tough choices."

A third commented, “Release imran khan to save Pakistan.”

"Presence of @ImranKhanPTI can make sustainable difference & he knows well how to deal with the situation," a fourth wrote.

"A nation without its visionary is like a ship without a compass. Let's bring back our guiding star, Imran Khan," a fifth commented.

A sixth user wrote, “Pakistan deserves leadership that is honest, brave, and visionary. Bring back Imran Khan.”

"The spirit of our Armed Forces is rooted in the love for this nation, & that spirit resonates deeply with #ImranKhan, the leader our soldiers & officers admire. To truly boost morale & unity, the Form-47 govt must release him. Pakistan needs its lion back, now more than ever!" a seventh user said.

Pakistan attack Indian cities: Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan targeted military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the international boundary in Jammu & Kashmir using missiles and drones, the Indian Armed Forces said on Thursday evening. There was no official number of drones or missiles that had been neutralised.

“No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means,” Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post.