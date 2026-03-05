Relief for stranded flyers! UAE waives visa overstay fees as thousands remain stuck amid Middle East conflict

Tourists and some residents who were unable to leave the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to airspace closures amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict can breathe a sigh of relief, as they will not be fined for delayed departures, authorities have announced.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security said the exemption would apply to all who could not travel due to flight suspensions or rescheduling caused by “exceptional regional circumstances”.

Who is eligible for the visa overstay fee exemption? The authority explained that the decision would apply to all cases in which individuals were unable to leave the UAE due to exigent circumstances, including visitors holding visit visas, tourist visas, or exit permits, as well as residents who had cancelled their residency permits in preparation for departure.

The exemption, therefore, applies to fines incurred on or after 28 February 2026, when the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

The measure reflects the UAE's “civilised and humanitarian values” regarding emergencies, the authority further said.

Specialised teams providing support to stranded travellers Given current circumstances, the authority also said that specialised teams across the country's airports were continuing to operate in accordance with emergency and business continuity plans and were working to address cases related to delayed, cancelled, or rescheduled flights.

"The authority emphasised that all operational plans and risk management procedures have been activated according to the highest approved standards, and that coordination is ongoing with strategic partners and relevant authorities to guarantee the continuity of operations at the ports of entry as soon as air traffic fully resumes," the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security said.

It also added that it was providing accommodation and sustenance for stranded travellers in coordination with relevant authorities and airport operators.

Finally, the authority also urged both travellers and the public at large to obtain information and updates only through official channels. emphasising that the UAE possesses advanced infrastructure and a robust security and operational system capable of efficiently and flexibly handling various developments.

Flight situation is still volatile The announcement of the waiver of fines comes at a time when thousands remain stranded in Dubai and other parts of the UAE, as the conflict in the Middle East has led to airspace closures and flight cancellations.

While flight services are resuming slowly, with airlines taking all necessary precautions, the situation remains volatile nonetheless and has even prompted wealthy flyers to pay over $200,000 for flights out of the region.

The US, in collaboration with Israel, launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on 28 February, prompting retaliation from Tehran and sparking a regional conflict. As of Thursday, the sixth day of the conflict, strikes and retaliatory strikes between the two warring camps continued, with no end to the hostilities in sight.

