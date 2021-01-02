Subscribe
Reluctant whisky baron launched a global hit, Glenfiddich
Representational image

Reluctant whisky baron launched a global hit, Glenfiddich

4 min read . 02:50 PM IST James R. Hagerty , The Wall Street Journal

Sandy Grant Gordon, who has died at age 89, joined family-owned William Grant & Sons and created global market for single-malt whisky

Sandy Grant Gordon led a wildly successful product launch—the 1963 introduction of Glenfiddich, creating a global market for single-malt whisky—but claimed little credit for it.

Mr. Gordon, who died Dec. 21 at the age of 89, was a great-grandson of the founder of the Scottish distiller William Grant & Sons and a reluctant entrant into the business. As a young man, he was more tempted by a career as a lawyer or aircraft designer, until his father, near death, persuaded him to help run the family whisky business.

