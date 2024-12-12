Following his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election, Donald Trump has been named Time's Person of the Year. His role in reshaping American politics, gaining significant Black and Latino votes, and the implications of his return to power have been highlighted.

The US President-elect Donald Trump has been named the Time's 2024 Person of the Year following his victory against Kamala Harris during the US Presidential election on November 5.

For the past 97 years, TIME has selected the Person of the Year who has shaped the world for better or worse in the last 12 months.

Choosing the Person of the Year has been difficult for many years; however, in 2024, the choice was easy for TIME.

By giving Trump this remarkable title, TIME is trying to highlight his significant role in changing the course of politics.

According to TIME, since Trump started running for President in 2015, no other individual has played an immense role in shaping politics and history the way Trump did. Following his surprising victory in the 2016 US elections, his term was chaotic, with a pandemic year and a period of nationwide protest. This led to his defeat in the US elections by 7 million votes in 2020.

The present day shows Trump's "apotheosis". With anticipations over his second presidency, everybody, including his supporters and critics, is living in the Age of Trump, TIME said.

For the US Elections 2024, he campaigned extensively from a New York courtroom where he was to be convicted on 34 felony counts for false business records. TIME says that his sole debate with Joe Biden in June eventually led to his exit from the Presidential elections.

Days after Biden's exit from the race, Trump survived an assassination attempt while campaigning, eventually defeating Harris by winning all the seven swing states.

“Look what happened……Isn’t this crazy?" Trump told his supporters after victory.

According to TIME, Trump has remade American politics by enlarging his voter base by highlighting the concerns of people over rising prices and geopolitical issues. As per Exit polls, he won the largest percentage of Black American votes for a Republican since Gerald Ford and the highest number of Latino votes for any Republican candidate after nominee George W Bush.