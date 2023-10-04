‘Remain calm and not panic’: Russia to test public emergency warning systems today
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the goal is to test the readiness of personnel responsibilities, assess the warning systems, and raise public awareness
Russia is scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of its public emergency warning systems at 10.43 am Moscow Time (7.43 am GMT) on October 4, Reuters reported. The test will interrupt TV broadcasts, play loud sirens, and announcements stating “Attention everyone!" to alert citizens and mimic impending danger situations, it added.