Russia is scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of its public emergency warning systems at 10.43 am Moscow Time (7.43 am GMT) on October 4, Reuters reported. The test will interrupt TV broadcasts, play loud sirens, and announcements stating “Attention everyone!" to alert citizens and mimic impending danger situations, it added.

In a statement, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said the public “needs to remain calm and not panic" when the siren blares. “Turn on the TV - any publicly accessible channel or radio - and listen to the information message. The warning system is designed to convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature," it said.

It added that the goal is to test the readiness of personnel responsibilities, assess the warning systems, and raise public awareness.

The exercise comes as part of new initiatives started in 2020, where tests are conducted twice annually from September 1; and gains importance amid Russia's war with Ukraine, as per Reuters.

Earlier on October 2, the White House Monday rejected claims by Russia that Western fatigue on aid for Ukraine would grow after a deal to avoid a US government shutdown left out funds for Kyiv.

However, Moscow has long counted on Western countries growing tired of supporting Kyiv and on divisions arising within Western alliances. "Fatigue will lead to the fragmentation of the political establishment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Notably, October 4 is the 91st anniversary of Russia's civil defence system. Nationwide educational and practical drills are conducted in August.

The United States is also conducting large-scale tests of its public warning systems on mobile phones, radio, and TV stations on October 4. A statement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the purpose is to ensure systems continue to be effective during emergencies, “,particularly at the national level".

Over the recent years, many countries have tested their disaster alert systems.

