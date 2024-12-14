External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in Canada remains of utmost importance.

India issued a fresh advisory urging 'extreme caution' on Saturday following the death of multiple students in Canada. Three Indian pupils have been killed in un-related incidents over the past two weeks — with New Delhi demanding a thorough investigation. The matter has also been taken up with the Canadian authorities.

“We have issued an advisory for our nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant in view of the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidence of hate crimes and criminal violence," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He described the incidents as 'terrible tragedies' and reiterated calls for Canadian authorities to conduct a thorough probe. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa and consulates in other cities also remain in touch with local authorities for thorough investigation of the incidents.

"In the last week or so we have had unfortunate tragedies. Three Indian students have been murdered. We are saddened at these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada," Jaiswal added during his weekly media briefing on Friday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter," he said.

According to official data, there are over 400,000 Indian students currently studying in Canada. Three Indian students have been killed in the first week of December — including once incident that was deemed 'non-suspicious'.

22-year-old Gurasis Singh was stabbed to death at home by his roommate in Ontario on December 1. The postgraduate student from Ludhiana in Punjab had reached the other country a mere four months earlier for higher studies.

Days later another 22-year-old student from Punjab passed away in British Columbia after a tree fell on her. Rittika Rajput had been participating in a late-night bonfire with friends and died on the spot.

Another Indian-origin man was shot dead by a gang in Edmonton on December 6. 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh had been working as a security guard alongside his studies.

India's demands came amid frosty ties between the two nations.

In October, India-Canada ties nosedived sharply after Canada linked Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and some other diplomats to the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

However, India strongly rejected all the allegations made by Ottawa in connection to the case.