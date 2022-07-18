Emilia Clarke opens up on losing 'quite a bit' of her brain to aneurysms

Emilia Clarke, popularised to the world as the one who played Khalessi Daenerys Targaryen in the majorly popular series Game of Thrones, has recently in an interview with BBC's "Sunday Morning" revealed that it is ‘remarkable’ that she is till able to speak, as she had to undergo two emergency procedures which resulted in her losing "quite a bit" of her brain.

