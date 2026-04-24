‘Remarks are obviously inappropriate and in poor taste’: India after Trump's ‘hell-hole’ post

The government on Thursday said that a social media post referring to Indians in derogatory terms regarding immigration was “uninformed, inappropriate, and in poor taste.”

"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," MEA Spokesperon Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

He was responding to query about social media post that had referred, among other things, to Indians.

Earlier, during weekly media briefing, Jaiswal responded to query on the reports of US President Donald Trump endorsing a report critical of India and China over immigration.

"We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it," he said.

What was Trump's post? US President Donald Trump amplified criticism of birthright citizenship by sharing a video on Truth Social featuring right-wing author and radio host Michael Savage.

In the clip, Savage criticises current immigration laws, claiming they allow some individuals to take advantage of legal provisions by travelling to the United States late in pregnancy to obtain citizenship for their children.

In the video, Savage claimed that such practices create a loophole whereby "a baby here becomes an instant citizen", followed by family migration from countries including “China or India or some other hellhole on the planet”.

Advertisement

The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity.

In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process. “Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth.”

Following MEA's one-line response over Trump's post, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Kharge said that Prime Minister Modi remained "absolutely mum" on the disparaging terms and questioned what was stopping India from raising the matter at the highest levels of the American government.

Advertisement

"Modi's dear friend, 'Namaste Trump' has shared a note abusing India and using an extremely disparaging term. Modi remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances. MEA Spokesperson said, 'That is where I leave it.' Modi, what are you scared of? Indians have played a vital role in America's success. What is stopping us to raise this at the highest levels of the American government?" Kharge asked.

"From the skewed Indo-US Trade deal framework to Trump's earlier claims on mediating to stop the war during Operation Sindoor, from grinning in front of Trump when he said 'BRICS is dead' to US levying 50 per cent tariffs on India -- at every step Modi has mortgaged India's interests. Amidst the high-voltage election campaign of the Prime Minister, I sincerely hope that he gets some time to react to this intimidation and indignation of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Advertisement

The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship.

Some other Congress leaders also commented on the government's response.

(With inputs from ANI)

Modi, what are you scared of? Indians have played a vital role in America's success.

Key Takeaways The Indian government strongly condemned Trump's derogatory remarks, highlighting the importance of mutual respect in international relations.

Political opposition in India is leveraging the situation to question PM Modi's diplomatic strategies with the US.

The incident reflects the complexities of India-US relations amidst rising anti-immigrant sentiments in American politics.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.