The woman behind the viral "not real" comment during a flight debacle has been identified. Meet Tiffany Gomas, a Dallas resident whose outrageous behaviour led to her getting kicked off the plane and causing hours of delays for her fellow passengers.

According to documents brought to light by journalist Bree A Dail, Gomas' tantrum began when she accused a family of stealing her air pods. The situation escalated quickly as she started asserting that the aircraft wasn't safe, casting doubts on its ability to reach its intended destination. In a video that took the internet by storm, Gomas can be seen storming up and down the plane aisle, exclaiming, "I'm getting the f**k off, and there's a reason why I'm getting the f**k off." But it was her perplexing statement of "That motherf***er back there is not real" that left many scratching their heads, with the meaning still shrouded in mystery.

The bizarre incident prompted flight attendants to deem the aircraft in need of a rescreening. American Airlines Supervisor Arely Gonzalez revealed, as per police documents, that Gomas was denied boarding and needed to be escorted out of the secure terminal area.

Officers were called to the scene, where they encountered an extremely distraught Gomas, who tearfully insisted that the flight was unsafe and wouldn't reach Florida. Following a verbal criminal trespass notice from Gonzalez, Gomas was led to the public side of the terminal, as per police documents.

But, the drama didn't end there. In a surprising twist, Gomas managed to sneak back into the secured area through the TSA Checkpoint, even though her ticket had been revoked and she was denied boarding.

Finally, Gomas was found waiting for an Uber on the curb of the public side, where she was handed a written criminal trespass notice, signed by Gonzalez herself. With her departure imminent, Gomas left the scene before putting her signature on the notice, the official documents, shared by journalist Bree A Dail, revealed.

Read the actual documents in Bree A Dail’s blog.