Remember this ‘not real’ woman from viral rant video? This is the actual reason behind her bizarre on-board outburst2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST
The woman caused flight delays with bizarre behaviour, including accusing others and questioning the safety of the aircraft.
The woman behind the viral "not real" comment during a flight debacle has been identified. Meet Tiffany Gomas, a Dallas resident whose outrageous behaviour led to her getting kicked off the plane and causing hours of delays for her fellow passengers.
The bizarre incident prompted flight attendants to deem the aircraft in need of a rescreening. American Airlines Supervisor Arely Gonzalez revealed, as per police documents, that Gomas was denied boarding and needed to be escorted out of the secure terminal area.
Officers were called to the scene, where they encountered an extremely distraught Gomas, who tearfully insisted that the flight was unsafe and wouldn't reach Florida. Following a verbal criminal trespass notice from Gonzalez, Gomas was led to the public side of the terminal, as per police documents.
But, the drama didn't end there. In a surprising twist, Gomas managed to sneak back into the secured area through the TSA Checkpoint, even though her ticket had been revoked and she was denied boarding.
Finally, Gomas was found waiting for an Uber on the curb of the public side, where she was handed a written criminal trespass notice, signed by Gonzalez herself. With her departure imminent, Gomas left the scene before putting her signature on the notice, the official documents, shared by journalist Bree A Dail, revealed.
