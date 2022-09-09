Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:12 AM IST
- Queen Elizabeth II, longest-running monarch, dies at 96. Here's how Britain changed in 70 years she ruled
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-running queen and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died on Thursday. She was 96. During her tenure, she witnessed several significant changes in England, which include the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK's entry into - and withdrawal from - the European Union. Also, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, the queen hosted a total of 15 prime minsters in her 70 years on the throne.