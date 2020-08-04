Home >News >world >Remittances to decline by $100 bn this year: ADB

MANILA : Remittances across the world could decline by $108.6 billion this year as job losses mount and employers trim payrolls amid a covid-19 pandemic that has devastated economies, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank.

Money sent to Asia, where about a third of migrant workers worldwide come from, could fall by $54.3 billion, or about a fifth of baseline remittances, the Manila-based lender said in the report released on Monday.

Remittances to Asia and the Pacific, which amounted to $315 billion in 2019, help fuel the consumption-led growth for some of the region’s developing economies.

The countries facing “more severe" effects are those where the share of remittances to the gross domestic product and per capita remittances are high, such as Tonga, Samoa and other Pacific nations, it said. Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which send a large number of seasonal and long-term migrants mainly to Russia and Europe, will also be hard-hit, along with Nepal and the Philippines, it said.

“The worst-case scenario assumes that the domestic outbreak control and resumption of economic activities take a year’s time," it said. “Uncertainty looms about the timing of full recovery, even as lockdowns are lifted."

Developing Asia, a group of 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is forecast to clock up its weakest growth in nearly six decades this year, the lender had forecast in its Asian Development Outlook report released in June.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
In Geneva, after over 200 scientists wrote an open letter to WHO, the UN health agency said the virus might spread through the air, especially in poorly ventilated settings (Photo: Reuters)

Mint Lite | WHO, MIT corona study, falling remittances, US statues & other news

5 min read . 08 Jul 2020
On April 28, ADB approved $1.5 billion COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) programme to support India in its immediate pandemic response efforts

ADB approves nearly 22 crore grant to India to combat COVID-19

1 min read . 29 Jul 2020
Economists and experts said unlike June, July will not see a good recovery in replacement jobs and fresh job creation will take time.

Rural unemployment rate rises for second week, urban job loss remains high

3 min read . 27 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout