Jiang Zhongli, a man in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend, found it difficult to maintain intimacy while being apart from each other. Due to the distance, their communication was limited to phone calls only. It was during this time that Zhongli came up with an innovative solution to overcome the challenges faced by long-distance couples. He was inspired to invent a device that could allow couples to share virtual intimate moments.

The result of Zhongli's efforts is a device that has created a stir in Chinese social media circles. The device, dubbed as the ‘kissing device,’ is an invention of a university in Changzhou, China. The contraption comes equipped with ‘silicone lips,’ pressure sensors and actuators, and can replicate the pressure, movement, and temperature of a user's lips. The China-run Global Times reported that the device is capable of mimicking a real kiss.

Also Read: 2,400-year-old flush toilet found: Guess what archaeologists are checking next

The kissing device is being advertised as a way for long-distance couples to share “real" physical intimacy. The device has caused a buzz among Chinese social media users, with many expressing both intrigue and shock. The device's ability to replicate the kissing motion, along with the transmission of the sound the user makes, has piqued the interest of many who are in long distance relationships.

Remote kissing device recently invented by a Chinese university student. The device is designed specifically for long-distance relationships and can mimic and transfer the kiss of a person to the "mouth on the other side" pic.twitter.com/G74PrjfHQA — Levandov (@blabla112345) February 23, 2023

Users need to download a mobile app and insert the device into their phone's charging port in order to send a kiss. Couples can begin a video conference and send copies of their smooches to one another after partnering with their partners via the app.

Also Read: This man hid a secret from his wife, and it cost him millions

The Internet was quick to react. One of them pointed out that the idea had been pitched in one of the episodes of The Big Bang Theory. Howard introduced a “kissing machine" to Leonard and Raj. While Leonard did not agree on trying it, Raj came forward and tried the machine. “I’m impressed. This is very lifelike," he said.

Many social media users found the device to be amusing, but others denounced it as "vulgar" and "creepy." Some people expressed worry that kids would purchase and utilise it. “Man, that is just wrong......" said one user. “The aliens can come get us at any moment I’m ready to leave this place it’s getting REALLY weird!" said another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author