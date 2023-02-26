Jiang Zhongli, a man in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend, found it difficult to maintain intimacy while being apart from each other. Due to the distance, their communication was limited to phone calls only. It was during this time that Zhongli came up with an innovative solution to overcome the challenges faced by long-distance couples. He was inspired to invent a device that could allow couples to share virtual intimate moments.

