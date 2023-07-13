Remote work risks wiping $800 billion from value of office buildings in major cities: Report2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Remote work risks wiping $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities, highlighting the potential losses that landlords are facing from post-pandemic changes in employment trends.
A report by McKinsey Global Institute has said that remote work risks wiping $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities, highlighting the potential losses that landlords are facing from post-pandemic changes in employment trends.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×