Rene Magritte's paradoxical painting 'Dominion of Light' fetches record £59.4 mn

The previous record for a Magritte was held by "Le principe du plaisir", which sold for $26.8 million at Sotheby's in New York in November 2018.
"L'Empire des lumieres" -- the empire or dominion of lights in English -- is one of the most defining images of the Surrealist movement.
The trees of its foreground are in shadow, as if at night, but the residential house of its mid-ground is reflected in the light of dawn or dusk, while the background is the daylight of a cloudy blue sky.
Sotheby's said the "uncanny combination... is typical of Magritte's unsettling Surrealist imagery, in which two seemingly incompatible things are brought together to create a 'false reality'".
The tableau had been in the family of Anne-Marie Gillion Crowet since it was painted for her in 1961. She appeared in a number of Magritte's greatest works.
It has been exhibited worldwide in Rome, Paris, Vienna, Milan, Seoul, Edinburgh and San Francisco, and was on loan to the Magritte Museum in Brussels from 2009 to 2020.