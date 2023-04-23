'Renewable energy is shared interest’: MEA S Jaishankar at CARICOM-India meet2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:43 AM IST
- The foreign minister acknowledged that there has been a weak uptake in programs, exchanges, and scholarships.
During the fourth India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) ministerial meeting held in Guyana, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of pursuing shared interests in renewable energy to tackle climate change.
