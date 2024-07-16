Repeated sniper alerts, exposed head of VVIP: Details Secret Service missed before Donald Trump was nearly killed

Donald Trump Assassination Bid: After the failed 'assassination' attempt on a Republican candidate for the US Presidential Elections two days ago, security lapses in the Pennsylvania rally have made itself prominent. A report published earlier flagged that the former US president was "exposed 360 degrees" during the rally.

The 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate sustained an ear injury during an assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Also Read | Bought a ladder and...: What the shooter did before Trump assassination attempt

Further reports have stated that the the suspicious gunman, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been spotted by rallygoers minutes before the shooting incident happened.

Amid all, questions arose over the role of the Secret Service in failing to prevent the assassination bid by the 'registered' Republican on the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Also Read | Donald Trump Shot At Live | Rushed Off Stage In Pennsylvania Rally

The Secret Service, responsible for safeguarding US political figures, has faced criticism for allowing a gunman with an assault rifle to position themselves on a roof approximately 500 feet away from Trump, who is competing against President Joe Biden in the upcoming 5 November elections.

According to several reports, Thomas Crooks was able to take five shots at Donald Trump from his AR-15 assault rifle before he was killed.

Secret Service denied extra security for Trump? Florida Congressman Mike Waltz claimed that the Secret Service received multiple requests to enhance protection for US presidential candidate Donald Trump, which were allegedly denied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump. Denied by Secretary Mayorkas," Waltz posted on X on Sunday.

Also Read | US Presidents Who Were Assassinated While In Office

Three cops spotted Thomas Crooks before he shot at Trump? According to CBS News, during Saturday's shooting incident, three snipers were positioned inside the building used by the shooter. These snipers were part of the operations plan, stationed at windows overlooking the Trump rally.

One of the snipers observed the suspect outside, looking up at the roof, then disappearing and returning later to sit down and check his phone. When the suspect pulled out a rangefinder, a Secret Service sniper alerted the command post.

Also Read | Mystery around Trump shooter deepens

The suspect disappeared again and returned with a backpack, prompting the snipers to report his movements as he walked toward the back of the building. It's believed he used an air conditioning unit to access the roof. By the time backup officers arrived the suspect had climbed onto the roof and positioned himself above and behind the snipers inside the building, as reported by CBS News.

Two other officers who heard the sniper's call tried to get onto the roof. State police started rushing to the scene, but by that time, a Secret Service sniper had already killed Crooks, the officer said.

Was Trump Completely Vulnerable? A top Indian security expert told Hindustan Times that the access control was faulty and the VVIP's head was unprotected while he was being moved to his vehicle. This made him totally vulnerable to the assassin bullet had there been a team of attackers," said a top Indian security expert.