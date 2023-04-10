Report by debtors reveals FTX's failure resulted from ‘hubris’ and ‘greed’

According to a report by the company's debtors, FTX Trading Ltd., a cryptocurrency exchange that failed, was lacking in essential financial and accounting controls.
According to a report by the company's debtors, FTX Trading Ltd., a cryptocurrency exchange that failed, was lacking in essential financial and accounting controls.
The report also highlighted that there was a culture of suppressing dissent within the company and that the employees made internal jokes about losing track of millions of dollars in assets, Bloomberg reported.
The report also highlighted that there was a culture of suppressing dissent within the company and that the employees made internal jokes about losing track of millions of dollars in assets, Bloomberg reported.
The report is the first released by FTX debtors since Sam Bankman-Fried’s digital-asset empire rapidly collapsed into bankruptcy in November, with billions of dollars in customer funds lost.
The report is the first released by FTX debtors since Sam Bankman-Fried’s digital-asset empire rapidly collapsed into bankruptcy in November, with billions of dollars in customer funds lost.
“Despite the public image it sought to create of a responsible business, the FTX Group was tightly controlled by a small group of individuals who showed little interest in instituting an appropriate oversight or control framework," the report said.
“Despite the public image it sought to create of a responsible business, the FTX Group was tightly controlled by a small group of individuals who showed little interest in instituting an appropriate oversight or control framework," the report said.
At the root of FTX’s spectacular collapse was “hubris, incompetence, and greed" on the part of Bankman-Fried and top executives, including former engineering director Nishad Singh and former chief technology officer Gary Wang, the report said.
At the root of FTX’s spectacular collapse was “hubris, incompetence, and greed" on the part of Bankman-Fried and top executives, including former engineering director Nishad Singh and former chief technology officer Gary Wang, the report said.
“These individuals stifled dissent, commingled and misused corporate and customer funds, lied to third parties about their business, joked internally about their tendency to lose track of millions of dollars in assets, and thereby caused the FTX Group to collapse as swiftly as it had grown," the report said.
“These individuals stifled dissent, commingled and misused corporate and customer funds, lied to third parties about their business, joked internally about their tendency to lose track of millions of dollars in assets, and thereby caused the FTX Group to collapse as swiftly as it had grown," the report said.
The recent report on FTX Trading Ltd. revealed that the company lacked even basic knowledge of its own employees when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The recent report on FTX Trading Ltd. revealed that the company lacked even basic knowledge of its own employees when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“We are releasing the first report in the spirit of transparency that we promised since the beginning of the Chapter 11 process," John J. Ray III, FTX’s new chief executive officer and chief restructuring officer, said in a press release.
“We are releasing the first report in the spirit of transparency that we promised since the beginning of the Chapter 11 process," John J. Ray III, FTX’s new chief executive officer and chief restructuring officer, said in a press release.
The debtors said they reviewed over 1 million documents and analyzed the cryptocurrency firm’s available financial records and electronic devices, as well as interviewed 19 employees as it put together the overview of FTX’s control failures.
The debtors said they reviewed over 1 million documents and analyzed the cryptocurrency firm’s available financial records and electronic devices, as well as interviewed 19 employees as it put together the overview of FTX’s control failures.
Despite asset levels of billions of dollars and enormous transaction volumes, FTX “lacked fundamental financial and accounting controls. Reconstruction of the Debtors’ balance sheets is an ongoing, bottom-up exercise that continues to require significant effort by professionals," the report said.
Despite asset levels of billions of dollars and enormous transaction volumes, FTX “lacked fundamental financial and accounting controls. Reconstruction of the Debtors’ balance sheets is an ongoing, bottom-up exercise that continues to require significant effort by professionals," the report said.
In the ongoing legal case involving FTX Trading Ltd., several former executives are facing charges.
In the ongoing legal case involving FTX Trading Ltd., several former executives are facing charges.
Bankman-Fried, the former CEO, has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and violating campaign-finance laws. Meanwhile, Singh, another former executive, has already pleaded guilty to fraud as part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.
Bankman-Fried, the former CEO, has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and violating campaign-finance laws. Meanwhile, Singh, another former executive, has already pleaded guilty to fraud as part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.
Wang and former CEO Caroline Ellison also pleaded guilty to charges last year related to their roles at FTX and Alameda Research, and are now working with the government.
Wang and former CEO Caroline Ellison also pleaded guilty to charges last year related to their roles at FTX and Alameda Research, and are now working with the government.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.