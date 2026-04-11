'Reporting or travel vlog?' Iran consulate’s dig at journalists during US–Iran talks in Pakistan goes viral

As high-stakes ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran are underway in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, a light-hearted post on X by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai has grabbed the eyeballs of people on the internet.

In a tweet, the consulate shared a sarcastic take on Iranian journalists covering the talks in the Islamic nation, quipping that their "hotel videos" resemble “travel vlogs.”

The tweet was shared along with two videos. One of the videos showed an auditorium with journalists, technicians, and officials scattered all around the hall, gearing up for an event.

The other video showed a panoramic view of a lobby or entrance of the same venue. The caption of the video reads: “POV: Iranian journalists in Islamabad for Iran–US ceasefire talks, sending us hotel videos like it’s a travel vlog!” — followed by a tongue-in-cheek remark questioning whether it was “reporting or vacation reels.”

What's on the agenda? Top US officials, including Vice President J D Vance, and Iranian officials have gathered in Islamabad to hold peace talks to end their six-week-old war.

Both sides entered the talks with their own roadmaps for peace - while Iran put forward a 10-point proposal that Donald Trump described as “workable”, the United States came prepared with a separate 15-point framework.

Iran has maintained that formal peace negotiations can begin only after United States commits to a ceasefire in Lebanon and lifts sanctions on Tehran. However, the Lebanon ceasefire demand has emerged as a key sticking point.

Tehran is pushing for the unfreezing of its overseas assets and an end to sanctions that have strained its economy for years. Washington has signalled openness to substantial sanctions relief, but only if Iran agrees to concessions on its nuclear and missile programmes.

Another major area of disagreement is control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is seeking recognition of its authority over the vital shipping route, including the ability to impose transit fees and regulate access - a move that would significantly alter regional dynamics. The US, however, insists the waterway must remain open to oil tankers and global traffic without restrictions or tolls.

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On the nuclear front, Tehran wants to retain the right to enrich uranium, a position Washington has firmly rejected. Donald Trump has described the issue as non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, both the US and Israel are pressing for a significant reduction in Iran’s missile capabilities, which Tehran considers a critical part of its defence and has refused to compromise on.