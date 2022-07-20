Reports : Russia likely to restart gas exports from Nord Stream 13 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 04:54 PM IST
Russian sources familiar with the export plans told Russia likely to restart gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on time.
Russian sources familiar with the export plans told Russia likely to restart gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on time.
Listen to this article
Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are likely to restart on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance but at lower than its full capacity, two Russian sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters.