US presidential polls 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy to launch pledge to stop dragging US into overseas conflicts
Indian-American and Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy has said that he would introduce a pledge to stop dragging America into foreign conflicts and wade into an overseas war which would also be made a central plank of his pitch to voters in the coming weeks.