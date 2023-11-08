Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American Republican presidential contender, will introduce a pledge to avoid foreign conflicts and make it a key part of his campaign.

Indian-American and Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy has said that he would introduce a pledge to stop dragging America into foreign conflicts and wade into an overseas war which would also be made a central plank of his pitch to voters in the coming weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with Reuters, Vivek Ramaswamy said his pledge would formally be introduced in Miami, on the eve of the third Republican primary date, laying out non-interventionist foreign policy principles.

Vivek Ramaswamy said if he won the nomination from his party and then the 2024 general election against Joe Biden, he aims to mandate all political appointees to endorse the pledge, with plans to extend the invitation to other elected officials in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, "This will be specifically [what] I will call a litmus test for anybody who is an appointee in my administration and a clear signal to our own supporters."

Vivek Ramaswamy said, his pledge, dubbed "No to neocons," will consist of three broad policy positions that signatories must agree to: "avoiding World War Three is a vital national objective"; "war is never a preference, only a necessity"; and “the sole duty of US policymakers is to US citizens."

The 38-year-old tech entrepreneur's pledge comes days after he sparred with Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley. Vivek Ramaswamy said her policies would risk dragging America into a bloody conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When it comes to aid to Ukraine as Russia continues to batter the country for over a year, both Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy oppose military and humanitarian aid to the previous. Nikki Haley is in favour of aid to Ukraine.

"Neocons" refers to neoconservatism.

ABOUT VIVEK RAMASWAMY Vivek Ramaswamy emerged from the first Republican debate as the most talked about candidate, and hopes his provocative rhetoric will propel him all the way to the White House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 38-year-old entrepreneur hasn't made any friends among his more experienced rivals, declaring at the event in Milwaukee that he was "the only person on stage who is not bought and paid for."

(With Reuters, AFP inputs)

