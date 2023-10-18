Republican Jim Jordan plots next move after losing first US House speaker vote
Republican Jim Jordan Tuesday failed to win a first vote to serve as speaker of the US House of Representatives, but more votes were expected to follow that could wear down his opponents
Combative right-wing Republican Jim Jordan failed to win a first vote on Tuesday to serve as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, but more votes were expected to follow that could wear down his opponents.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message