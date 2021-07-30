Congressman McCarthy said that the report 'was based upon India about a vaccine that is not approved in America'
McCarthy asserted that the Indian report 'did not even pass peer review'
A top Republican leader has slammed the ruling Democratic party and the Center for Disease Prevention and Control for reimposing a mask mandate for vaccinated people in certain circumstances, alleging that the latest regulation is based on data from India.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, was speaking against a bill that proposed to reinstitute a mask mandate in the House of Representatives.
His fellow Republican, Congressman Dan Crenshaw joined him on social media to support him.
“Here’s the truth, America: The “game changer" data the CDC used for the mask mandate is from a single study from India. The study was rejected in peer review. But the CDC used it anyway. Remember what I said about public health officials losing our trust? It gets worse," he said on Twitter. PTI LKJ CPS
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
