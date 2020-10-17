Home >News >World >Republican Senator Perdue appears to mock Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris delivers a campaign speech in Washington. (REUTERS)
Republican Senator Perdue appears to mock Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2020, 08:51 PM IST Reuters

  • Video of his speech shows Perdue repeatedly making exaggerated attempts to pronounce the name
  • Ossoff tweeted that Perdue would not have mocked a fellow senator who was male or white

WASHINGTON : Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue appeared to mock Kamala Harris at a rally for President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia on Friday, repeatedly mispronouncing the vice presidential nominee's name.

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. Former Vice President Joe Biden named Harris as his running mate in August, making her the first Black woman and first Asian American to join a major party's presidential ticket.

She has said her name should be pronounced "comma-la."

Perdue, who is in a closely fought battle for re-election to the senate against Democrat Jon Ossoff, spoke ahead of Trump in the central Georgia city of Macon on Friday evening.

Video of his speech shows Perdue repeatedly making exaggerated attempts to pronounce the name before saying, "I don't know, whatever." The crowd responds with laughter.

Ossoff tweeted that Perdue would not have mocked a fellow senator who was male or white.

Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for Harris, took to Twitter on Friday to respond. "Well that is incredibly racist," she wrote.

John Burke, a spokesman for Perdue's campaign, tweeted that the senator "simply mispronounced Senator Harris' name, and he didn't mean anything by it."

Republican incumbent Trump is trailing Biden in national opinion polls, but state polls show a close race in Georgia, a state that has become increasingly diverse and more Democratic.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

